Cloud3 Ventures Faces Temporary Trade Order

Web3 Ventures Inc (TSE:CLDV) has released an update.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. has announced a temporary management cease trade order due to delays in filing its audited financial statements, stemming from the recent appointment of a new CFO and an increase in digital asset transactions. While the company’s CEO and CFO are restricted from trading, the public can continue trading its securities. Cloud3 aims to complete the filings by December 27, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:CLDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.