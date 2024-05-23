Cloud Music Inc. Reveals Board and Committee Members

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

Cloud Music Inc. announces the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive and non-executive members, with Mr. William Lei Ding as Chairperson. The company also outlines the membership of its three Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, detailing the roles each director will serve.

