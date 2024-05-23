News & Insights

Cloud Music Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Growth

May 23, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

Cloud Music Inc., a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc., reported a 3.6% increase in net revenues to RMB2.0 billion (US$281.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting its focus on its core music business and a recent app upgrade. The company experienced a notable improvement in gross profit margin to 38.0% due to a one-time adjustment in copyright costs and better cost control, representing significant growth from the previous year’s 22.4%.

