Cloud Music Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Cloud Music Inc. has announced the resignation of Mr. Ran Wang from his position as a non-executive director, effective from 23 May 2024, due to a change in work arrangements. Wang’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements or unresolved issues cited. The company’s Board expressed its appreciation for Wang’s contributions during his service.

