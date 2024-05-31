Cloud Music Inc. Announces New Stock Awards

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

Cloud Music Inc. has announced the granting of stock awards to selected participants under its 2022 Plan, with the awards vesting over a three-year period starting June 2024. The company confirms that no financial assistance will be provided to the awardees for the purchase of shares, and remaining shares after the grant will be available for future awards. Performance appraisals will influence the vesting of awards, and any misconduct could lead to a forfeiture or clawback of the granted shares.

