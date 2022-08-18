Cloud Music H1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Cloud Music Inc., a Chinese interactive music streaming service provider, owned by NetEase, Inc. (NTES), reported Thursday that its first-half net loss was RMB270.8 million, narrowed by 92.9% compared with loss of RMB3.8 billion last year.

Adjusted net loss was RMB217.0 million, compared to loss of RMB533.0 million last year.

Revenue was RMB4.3 billion, an increase of 33.8% from prior year's RMB3.2 billion.

In the first half of 2022, online music services MAUs stood at 181.9 million, which was largely stable on a year-over-year basis.

