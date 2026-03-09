Cloud ETFs Shine Despite Market Selloff: Here's Why

Cloud ETFs have been among the few winners amid the recent Iran tensions. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD gained 9.2% over the past week (as of Mar. 6, 2026). The ETF added 3.6% on Mar. putting the exchange-traded fund on track for its strongest session since April 24, when it surged 4.7%. Several cloud-focused companies drove the rally.

Meanwhile, SailPoint, an identity security provider for cloud enterprises, rose 6.5%, and Zscaler advanced 1.5%. Among WCLD’s major holdings, HubSpot gained 4.5%, while Paycom Software added 1.5%.

Cloud stocks, particularly those tied to AI infrastructure like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, have risen amid recent U.S.-Iran tensions due demand drivers overruling geopolitical fears. Surging needs for AI infrastructure and digital transformation have propelled cloud providers, with generative AI fueling massive spending on hyperscalers.

Geopolitical Resilience

Broader markets faced volatility from Iran threats, including risks to data centers and energy supplies, yet cloud stocks decoupled as AI is viewed as a strategic asset immune to typical selloffs. Conflicts may even raise the importance technological sovereignty and the modern warfare involves technology.

Okta Rallies After Earnings Beat

The surge in Okta followed the company’s fourth-quarter results released Wednesday evening, which topped Wall Street’s expectations. The identity security provider has benefited from the growing adoption of agentic artificial intelligence tools and the related increase in security demand. Thursday’s rally put Okta on track for its best performance since April 9, when the stock jumped 11.3%.

Bottom Line

Traditional cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies have faced pressure amid concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt established software providers. The late-February launch of Claude Code Security by Anthropic — a security tool integrated into its Claude Code AI platform — also weighed on software and cybersecurity stocks.

However, the threat did not appear as a long-term issue. Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU has also added 6.3% over the past week. Meanwhile, the broader market fund State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has lost 0.3% over the past week.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.