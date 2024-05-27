Cloud DX Inc. Announces Q1 Results and Private Placement Extension

Cloud DX Inc (TSE:CDX) has released an update.

Cloud DX Inc. is set to release its Q1-2024 financial results on May 30, 2024, followed by a CEO-led onlineearnings callto discuss the company’s financial performance and strategic developments. Additionally, Cloud DX has announced an extension to the closing date of its Private Placement, aiming to raise up to $2.8 million with an option to increase by $500,000 due to potential oversubscription, now closing by June 28, 2024.

