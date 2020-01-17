Cloud-based real estate brokerage Fathom Holdings files for a $14 million IPO

Fathom Holdings, a cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $14 million in an initial public offering.



The Cary, NC-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $96 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FTHM. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since March 2019. Roth Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



