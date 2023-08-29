Cloud-banking vendor nCino settles 'no-poaching' antitrust claims

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cloud-banking software company nCino NCNO.O has agreed to pay $2.2 million to resolve claims that it conspired with other financial technology companies to restrict employee hiring in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

Plaintiffs' lawyers who sued nCino and the other defendants, Live Oak Bancshares and Apiture, filed the proposed settlement in a Wilmington, North Carolina, federal court on Monday.

The deal was the third and final one reached in the case, and it will require approval from Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Myers II, who is presiding over the litigation.

Myers last year approved the plaintiffs' settlements with Live Oak and Apiture. Live Oak paid about $3.9 million, and Apiture paid about $777,200.

The case was filed in 2021 amid a wave of private and federal antitrust actions challenging restrictive "no poach" employment practices that critics contend stifle competition and suppress wages.

The U.S. Justice Department closed a criminal investigation of nCino's employment practices without an indictment, the plaintiffs' attorneys said in Monday's filing.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

nCino, Live Oak and Apiture did not admit liability in settling the plaintiffs' claims. A spokesperson for nCino on Tuesday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of the first two deals, Live Oak and Apiture said they would cooperate with the plaintiffs' lawyers in the case against nCino.

In June, Wilmington-based nCino had a market value of about $3.6 billion. The company, spun from Live Oak in 2011, provides cloud software to banks and financial institutions to aid processes including lending and deposits. nCino has attracted takeover interest, Reuters has reported.

The settlement class includes nearly 2,000 employees who worked for nCino, Live Oak or Apiture between early 2017 and March 2021.

"The express purpose of the no-hire agreement was to prevent the companies from having to pay competitive wages to attract and retain talent," the plaintiffs' attorneys said in Monday's filing.

The attorneys called the nCino settlement "a strong result when weighed against the risks of further litigation."

Myers last year awarded $1.2 million in fees to the plaintiffs lawyers after the first two settlements.

The case is Joseph McAlear v. nCino Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina, 7:21-cv-00047-M.

For McAlear: Robert Elliot and Daniel Lyon of Elliot Morgan Parsonage; Dean Harvey and Anne Shaver of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For nCino: David Zinn and Jonathan Pitt of Williams & Connolly

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

