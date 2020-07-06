nCino, which offers cloud-based software for financial institutions, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Wilmington, NC-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 7.6 million shares at a price range of $22 to $24. At the midpoint of the proposed range, nCino would command a fully diluted market value of $2.2 billion.



With fundamental elements built on the Salesforce platform, the nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institutions' front, middle and back office employees with clients and third parties across lines of business, and it was utilized by 290 financial institutions at the end of the FY20. The company's nCino IQ application suite delivers data analytics and AI/ML capabilities to provide customers with automation and insights into their operations and was utilized over 890 financial institutions. nCino's customers include global financial institutions like Bank of America and Barclays, enterprise banks, regional and community banks, credit unions, and challenger banks.



nCino was founded in 2011 and booked $153 million in revenue for the 12 months ended April 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NCNO. BofA Securities, Barclays, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 13, 2020.



The article Cloud banking software provider nCino sets terms for $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

