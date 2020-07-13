nCino, which offers an end-to-end digital banking platform for financial institutions, raised $250 million by offering 8.1 million shares at $31, above the upwardly revised range of $28 to $29. The company offered 435,000 more shares than anticipated. It originally filed to offer 7.6 million shares at $22 to $24 before increasing the range last week. At pricing, nCino commands a fully diluted market cap of $3.0 billion (+36% vs. original midpoint).



nCino plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NCNO. BofA Securities, Barclays, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Cloud banking software provider nCino prices upsized IPO at $31, above the revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

