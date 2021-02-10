Closure of Parks & Theaters to Mar Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings

Disney’s DIS first-quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to reflect setbacks it suffered from the closure of its theme parks and cruise ships, as well as the postponement of movie releases due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Reduced capacity due to strict social-distancing norms is expected to have hurt occupancy, thereby negatively impacting top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $2.93 billion, indicating a decline of 60.4% year over year.



Studio Entertainment Revenues to Decline

Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment revenues are expected to decline due to lack of any major release amid shutdown of movie halls.



The coronavirus outbreak forced this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company to reschedule upcoming releases, including Marvel’s Black Widow, Eternals and Spielberg’s West Side Story among others to 2021.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Studio Entertainment revenues is currently pegged at $1.84 billion, suggesting decline of 51.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Ad Revenues Expected to Rebound

Improvement in ad demand and spending is expected to have benefited Disney-division ESPN’s ad-sales business, much similar to what cable giant Comcast CMCSA, Alphabet GOOGL division Google and Twitter TWTR experienced in the July-September quarter.



Notably, Comcast’s advertising revenues increased 33.8% year over year, driven by an increase in political advertising revenues.



Notably, Google announced fourth-quarter ad revenues of $46.2 billion, up 21.8% year over year driven by higher advertiser spend in Search and YouTube. Further, Twitter’s fourth-quarter advertising revenues increased 31% to $1.16 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Media Networks revenues is currently pegged at $7.55 billion, suggesting growth of 2.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



