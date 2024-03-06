Closure of First Quantum's Panama mine seen around $800 mln, minister says

PANAMA CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - The cost of the closure of Canadian miner First Quantum's copper mine in Panama is estimated around $800 million, Trade and Industry Minister Jorge Rivera said on Wednesday.

An inter-ministry coalition which is developing the mine's closure plan is working on alternative measures to recoup funds so that the cost does not come out of the state's coffers, Rivera told journalists.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

