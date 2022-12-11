Closing in on Retirement? Make These 3 Tax Moves Before 2023

If you're like most people, you probably don't give much thought to your taxes until it's time to file your return each April. But if you're getting close to retirement, it's worth taking a more proactive approach to tax planning. That's because the new tax laws that went into effect made some significant changes that could have a big impact on your financial bottom line in retirement.

1. Take advantage of catch-up contributions

If you're 50 or older, you can make catch-up contributions of up to $6,500 per year to your 401(k) or other similar workplace retirement accounts. This is in addition to the regular contribution limit of $20,500, bringing total possible contributions to $27,000. For 2023, the annual catch-up contribution limits increase to $7,500, and 401(k) contribution limits are increased to $22,500. This brings the total possible contributions for next year to $30,000 if you're 50 or older.

Discover: Find the best tax software for your situation here

Save: We researched free tax software and put together a list of the best here

You can also make a catch-up contribution if you have a traditional or Roth IRA. You can make a $1,000 catch-up contribution on top of the standard $6,000 contribution limit, bringing your maximum to $7,000. This can be a great way to boost your retirement savings if you're behind where you'd like to be.

2. Contribute to a health savings account

A health savings account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged savings account that can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses. The maximum contribution amounts for 2022 are $3,650 for individuals and $7,300 for families. The catch-up contribution amount for individuals over 55 is $1,000. If you are getting close to retirement, there are several reasons why you should consider contributing to an HSA. First, contributions to an HSA are tax-deductible, which can help lower your taxable income.

Second, the money in an HSA grows tax-free, and any unused funds in your HSA can roll over to the following year. The money is yours forever, giving you complete control over it even if you switch to another job or to another plan.

Third, the money in your HSA will not be taxed when you use it for qualified expenses. The funds can be used to pay for Medicare premiums and other out-of-pocket medical expenses. Using pre-tax money for your medical expenses helps lower your overall healthcare costs. Best of all, after hitting 65, you can use the HSA money for non-medical expenses without a penalty.

3. Consider converting to a Roth IRA

With a traditional IRA, you get a tax deduction when you contribute but then pay taxes on withdrawals in retirement. With a Roth IRA, there are no upfront tax deductions for contributions, but withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. Converting a traditional or rollover IRA to a Roth IRA means you'll pay taxes on the account balance now but withdrawals in retirement will be tax-free. This can be a good strategy if you think your tax rate will be higher in retirement.

Plus, with a Roth IRA, your withdrawals in retirement are not subject to required minimum distribution rules (RMDs), which means you can let your money grow tax-deferred for as long as you want. This potentially leaves more money for your heirs, who will also get to benefit from the tax-free withdrawals throughout their lifetimes.

If you're getting close to retirement age, it's important to start thinking about how these tax moves can impact your financial plans. By taking advantage of catch-up contributions and health savings accounts and looking at a Roth conversion, you can help ensure that you'll be in good shape come tax time -- and beyond!

Our picks for best tax software

Our independent analysts pored over the perks and user reviews for the most popular tax provider services to land on the best-in-class picks to file your taxes. Get started by reviewing our list of the best tax software.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.