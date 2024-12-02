Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO HIGHER –
- Janux Therapeutics (JANX) up 68.1% after announcing the emerging JANX007 data demonstrates ‘substantial clinical activity’
- Serina Therapeutics (SER) up 41.1% after securing $10M financing
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
- indie Semiconductor (INDI) down 15.0% after announcing $175M convertible senior notes offering
- TransMedics (TMDX) down 8.5% after announcing new CFO and updating FY24 guidance
- Honeywell (HON) down 1.8% after cutting FY24 guidance
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRDO:
- Credo Technology up 32% at $63.30 after Q2 earnings beat, above-consensus guide
- Credo Technology reports Q2 EPS 7c, consensus 5c
- Credo Technology sees Q3 revenue $115.M-$125M, consensus $86.03M
- Credo Technology Group options imply 17.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 02, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.