Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat

December 02, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Credo Technology (CRDO) up 34.1%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Janux Therapeutics (JANX) up 68.1% after announcing the emerging JANX007 data demonstrates ‘substantial clinical activity’
  • Serina Therapeutics (SER) up 41.1% after securing $10M financing

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Zscaler (ZS) down 7.9%

ALSO LOWER –

  • indie Semiconductor (INDI) down 15.0% after announcing $175M convertible senior notes offering
  • TransMedics (TMDX) down 8.5% after announcing new CFO and updating FY24 guidance
  • Honeywell (HON) down 1.8% after cutting FY24 guidance

