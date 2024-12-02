Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Credo Technology ( CRDO) up 34.1%

ALSO HIGHER –

Janux Therapeutics ( JANX) up 68.1% after announcing the emerging JANX007 data demonstrates ‘substantial clinical activity’

Serina Therapeutics ( SER) up 41.1% after securing $10M financing

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Zscaler ( ZS) down 7.9%

ALSO LOWER –

indie Semiconductor ( INDI) down 15.0% after announcing $175M convertible senior notes offering

TransMedics ( TMDX) down 8.5% after announcing new CFO and updating FY24 guidance

Honeywell ( HON) down 1.8% after cutting FY24 guidance

