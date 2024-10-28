News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: VF Corp. surges after quarterly results

October 28, 2024 — 06:45 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • VF Corp. (VFC) up 21.5%
  • F5 Networks (FFIV) up 10.8%
  • Cadence Design (CDNS) up 6%
  • Trex (TREX) up 6%
  • Crane (CR) up 3%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Ford (F) down 6.2%
  • Flowserve (FLS) down 5.6%
  • Leggett & Platt (LEG) down 3.6%

ALSO LOWER –

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) down 4.1% after announcing its intention to sell $1.5B of equity units
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) down 3.7% after announcing a $60M share offering of common stock for holders
  • BioVie (BIVI) down 3.1% after a 1.15M share registered direct offering priced at $2.83

Read More on VFC:

