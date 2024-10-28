Closing Bell Movers: VF Corp. surges after quarterly results

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- VF Corp. (VFC) up 21.5%
- F5 Networks (FFIV) up 10.8%
- Cadence Design (CDNS) up 6%
- Trex (TREX) up 6%
- Crane (CR) up 3%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
- NextEra Energy (NEE) down 4.1% after announcing its intention to sell $1.5B of equity units
- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) down 3.7% after announcing a $60M share offering of common stock for holders
- BioVie (BIVI) down 3.1% after a 1.15M share registered direct offering priced at $2.83
Read More on VFC:
- VF Corp. sees Q3 gross margin up year-over year
- VF Corp. sees Q3 revenue $2.7B-$2.75B, consensus $2.77B
- VF Corp. sees FY25 free cash flow from continuing ops plus asset proceeds $425M
- VF Corp. reports Q2 adjusted EPS 60c, consensus 37c
