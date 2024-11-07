Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Li-Cycle (LICY) up 63.2%
- Doximity (DOCS) up 42.6%
- Lumentum (LITE) up 27.6%
- Five9 (FIVN) up 24.2%
- Upstart (UPST) up 19.7%
- Toast (TOST) up 18.8%
- Alarm.com (ALRM) up 12.7%
- BILL Holdings (BILL) up 12.7%
- Axon Enterprise (AXON) up 12.6%
- CarGurus (CARG) up 12.6%
- Backblaze (BLZE) up 10.2%
- Flywire (FLYW) up 7.9%
- Pitney Bowes (PBI) up 7.6%
- Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) up 7.4%
- Grindr(GRND) up 5.6%
- Victory Capital (VCTR) up 5.5%
- Expedia Group (EXPE) up 5.3%
- ADMA Biologics. (ADMA) up 5.3%
- Synaptics (SYNA) up 4.4%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Evolent Health (EVH) down 35.0%
- Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) down 17.8%
- FIGS (FIGS) down 14.4%
- Redfin (RDFN) down 12.7%
- Pinterest (PINS) down 12.2%
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) down 10.4%
- Sweetgreen(SG) down 10.4%
- Phunware (PHUN) down 10.3%
- The Trade Desk (TTD) down 10.1%
- Serve Robotics (SERV) down 10.0%
- Tidewater (TDW) down 9.6%
- RxSight (RXST) down 9.5%
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) down 8.1%
- StepStone (STEP) down 7.1%
- Cloudflare (NET) down 6.9%
- Capri Holdings (CPRI) down 6.5%
- DraftKings (DKNG) down 6.1%
- Arista Networks (ANET) down 5.8%
- Unity Software (U) down 5.3%
