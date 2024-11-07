News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat

November 07, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Li-Cycle (LICY) up 63.2%
  • Doximity (DOCS) up 42.6%
  • Lumentum (LITE) up 27.6%
  • Five9 (FIVN) up 24.2%
  • Upstart (UPST) up 19.7%
  • Toast (TOST) up 18.8%
  • Alarm.com (ALRM) up 12.7%
  • BILL Holdings (BILL) up 12.7%
  • Axon Enterprise (AXON) up 12.6%
  • CarGurus (CARG) up 12.6%
  • Backblaze (BLZE) up 10.2%
  • Flywire (FLYW) up 7.9%
  • Pitney Bowes (PBI) up 7.6%
  • Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) up 7.4%
  • Grindr(GRND) up 5.6%
  • Victory Capital (VCTR) up 5.5%
  • Expedia Group (EXPE) up 5.3%
  • ADMA Biologics. (ADMA) up 5.3%
  • Synaptics (SYNA) up 4.4%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Evolent Health (EVH) down 35.0%
  • Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) down 17.8%
  • FIGS (FIGS) down 14.4%
  • Redfin (RDFN) down 12.7%
  • Pinterest (PINS) down 12.2%
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) down 10.4%
  • Sweetgreen(SG) down 10.4%
  • Phunware (PHUN) down 10.3%
  • The Trade Desk (TTD) down 10.1%
  • Serve Robotics  (SERV) down 10.0%
  • Tidewater (TDW) down 9.6%
  • RxSight (RXST) down 9.5% 
  • Akamai Technologies (AKAM) down 8.1%
  • StepStone (STEP) down 7.1%
  • Cloudflare (NET) down 6.9%
  • Capri Holdings (CPRI) down 6.5%
  • DraftKings  (DKNG) down 6.1%
  • Arista Networks (ANET) down 5.8%
  • Unity Software  (U) down 5.3%

