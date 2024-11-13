News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Tetra Tech down 8% after Q4 results, guidance

November 13, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • DLocal (DLO) up 12.3%
  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) up 7.3%
  • Sonos (SONO) up 7.2%
  • NextNav (NN) up 6.9%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) up 7.3% after Long call by Greenlight Capital’s Einhorn

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Harrow (HROW) down 20.4%
  • electroCore (ECOR) down 17.5%
  • OptimizeRx (OPRX) down 16.9%
  • Ibotta (IBTA) down 16.6%
  • Tetra Tech (TTEK) down 8.1%
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) down 2.5%

Read More on DLO:

