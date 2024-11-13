Closing Bell Movers: Tetra Tech down 8% after Q4 results, guidance

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- DLocal (DLO) up 12.3%
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) up 7.3%
- Sonos (SONO) up 7.2%
- NextNav (NN) up 6.9%
ALSO HIGHER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Harrow (HROW) down 20.4%
- electroCore (ECOR) down 17.5%
- OptimizeRx (OPRX) down 16.9%
- Ibotta (IBTA) down 16.6%
- Tetra Tech (TTEK) down 8.1%
- Cisco Systems (CSCO) down 2.5%
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DLO:
- DLocal reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 10c
- DLocal Ltd options imply 13.9% move in share price post-earnings
- DLO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.