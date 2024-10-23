News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates

October 23, 2024 — 07:45 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Molina Healthcare (MOH) up 12.6%
  • Tesla (TSLA) up 11.9%
  • MaxLinear (MXL) up 8.9%
  • LendingClub (LC) up 7.7%
  • Globe Life  (GL) up 7.4%
  • Pegasystems (PEGA) up 6.1%
  • Lam Research (LRCX) up 5.7%
  • Teradyne (TER) up 4.1%
  • Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) up 3.1%
  • Las Vegas Sands (LVS) up 1.9%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Seadrill Limited (SDRL) up 9.7% after Bloomberg report of potential merger with Transocean (RIG, up 5.4%)

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) down 16.4%
  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) down 6.5%
  • O’Rilley Automotive (ORLY) down 4.1%
  • United Rentals (URI) down 3.5%
  • IBM (IBM) down 2.9%
  • ServiceNow (NOW) down 1.1%

