Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Molina Healthcare (MOH) up 12.6%
- Tesla (TSLA) up 11.9%
- MaxLinear (MXL) up 8.9%
- LendingClub (LC) up 7.7%
- Globe Life (GL) up 7.4%
- Pegasystems (PEGA) up 6.1%
- Lam Research (LRCX) up 5.7%
- Teradyne (TER) up 4.1%
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) up 3.1%
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) up 1.9%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Seadrill Limited (SDRL) up 9.7% after Bloomberg report of potential merger with Transocean (RIG, up 5.4%)
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) down 16.4%
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) down 6.5%
- O’Rilley Automotive (ORLY) down 4.1%
- United Rentals (URI) down 3.5%
- IBM (IBM) down 2.9%
- ServiceNow (NOW) down 1.1%
