Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement

October 22, 2024 — 07:35 pm EDT

October 22, 2024 — 07:35 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS – 

  • Stride (LRN) up 25.7%
  • Vicor (VICR) up 10.9%
  • Texas Instruments (TXN) up 3.6%; ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) up 4.3%
  • East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) up 2.9%
  •  USANA Health (USNA) up 2.1%
  • Canadian National Railway (CNI) up 1.8%

ALSO HIGHER –

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) down 11.9%; Other solar names lower: First Solar (FSLR) down 1.0%, SolarEdge (SEDG) down 5.2%, SunRun (RUN) down 1.6%
  • Robert Half (RHI) down 5.5%
  • Seagate (STX) down 4.7%
  • Manhattan Associates (MANH) down 3.5%

ALSO LOWER –

  • McDonald’s (MCD) down 5.9% after report of e.coli outbreak related to Quarter Pounder hamburgers
  • Starbucks (SBUX) down 4.1% after negative Q4 pre-announcement



