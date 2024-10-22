Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Stride (LRN) up 25.7%
- Vicor (VICR) up 10.9%
- Texas Instruments (TXN) up 3.6%; ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) up 4.3%
- East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) up 2.9%
- USANA Health (USNA) up 2.1%
- Canadian National Railway (CNI) up 1.8%
ALSO HIGHER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Enphase Energy (ENPH) down 11.9%; Other solar names lower: First Solar (FSLR) down 1.0%, SolarEdge (SEDG) down 5.2%, SunRun (RUN) down 1.6%
- Robert Half (RHI) down 5.5%
- Seagate (STX) down 4.7%
- Manhattan Associates (MANH) down 3.5%
ALSO LOWER –
- McDonald’s (MCD) down 5.9% after report of e.coli outbreak related to Quarter Pounder hamburgers
- Starbucks (SBUX) down 4.1% after negative Q4 pre-announcement
