Closing Bell Movers: Semtech rises, Zoom falls after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO HIGHER –
- Exact Sciences (EXAS) up 9.5% after announcing it will present 10 abstract on its Precision Oncology portfolio at SABCS
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Record Growth
- Semtech reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, consensus 23c
- Semtech sees Q4 adjusted EPS 32c, plus or minus 3c, consensus 27c
- Semtech options imply 11.9% move in share price post-earnings
- Semtech price target raised to $60 from $50 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.