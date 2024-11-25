Closing Bell Movers: Semtech rises, Zoom falls after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Semtech ( SMTC) up 14.6%

ALSO HIGHER –

Exact Sciences ( EXAS) up 9.5% after announcing it will present 10 abstract on its Precision Oncology portfolio at SABCS

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Zoom Video ( ZM) down 4.5%

ALSO LOWER –

Kohl’s ( KSS) down 3.6% after announcing that CEO Tom Kingsbury will step down

