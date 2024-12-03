Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Pure Storage (PSTG) up 18.7%
- Okta (OKTA) up 13.7%
- Marvell Technology (MRVL) up 9.8%
- Salesforce (CRM) up 3.5%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
- Intuitive Machines (LUNR) down 13.9% after announcing $65M common stock offering
- GXO Logistics (GXO) down 9.7% after announcing CEO retirement
