Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Pure Storage ( PSTG) up 18.7%

Okta ( OKTA) up 13.7%

Marvell Technology ( MRVL) up 9.8%

Salesforce ( CRM) up 3.5%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Torrid Holdings ( CURV) down 20.5%

Couchbase ( BASE) down 8.6%

Box, Inc. ( BOX) down 2.6%

ALSO LOWER –

Intuitive Machines ( LUNR) down 13.9% after announcing $65M common stock offering

GXO Logistics ( GXO) down 9.7% after announcing CEO retirement

