News & Insights

Stocks
BASE

Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings

December 03, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS – 

  • Pure Storage (PSTG) up 18.7%
  • Okta (OKTA) up 13.7%
  • Marvell Technology (MRVL) up 9.8%
  • Salesforce (CRM) up 3.5%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Torrid Holdings (CURV) down 20.5%
  • Couchbase (BASE) down 8.6%
  • Box, Inc. (BOX) down 2.6%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Intuitive Machines (LUNR) down 13.9% after announcing $65M common stock offering
  • GXO Logistics (GXO) down 9.7% after announcing CEO retirement

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSTG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BASE
BOX
CRM
CURV
GXO
LUNR
MRVL
OKTA
PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.