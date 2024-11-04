News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results

November 04, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • QuinStreet (QNST) up 24.8%
  • Astera Labs (ALAB) up 22.0%
  • Vimeo (VMEO) up 13.5%
  • Palantir (PLTR) up 12.7%
  • Bowlero (BOWL) up 8.9%
  • EverQuote (EVER) up 8.0%
  • Hims & Hers (HIMS) up 6.2%
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) up 1.3%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Dollar Tree (DLTR) up 6.5% after naming interim CEO, affirms Q3 comps view

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Marqeta (MQ) down 31.6%
  • Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) down 15.1%
  • Celanese Corporation (CE) down 14.2%
  • DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) down 12.6%
  • Altice USA (ATUS) down 11.2%
  • Hudson Technologies (HDSN) down 10.4%
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) down 10.1%
  • Teradata (TDC) down 8.6%
  • Glaukos (GKOS) down 7.8%
  • Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) down 6.4%
  • Tempus AI (TEM) down 5.9%
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) down 5.5%
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) down 5.3%
  • Sensata (ST) down 5.0%
  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) down 3.7%
  • Diamonback Energy (FANG) down 2.5%
  • Illumina (ILMN) down 2.3%
  • Forward Air (FWRD) down 2.2%
  • Hologic (HOLX) down 2.1%

