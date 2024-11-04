Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- QuinStreet (QNST) up 24.8%
- Astera Labs (ALAB) up 22.0%
- Vimeo (VMEO) up 13.5%
- Palantir (PLTR) up 12.7%
- Bowlero (BOWL) up 8.9%
- EverQuote (EVER) up 8.0%
- Hims & Hers (HIMS) up 6.2%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) up 1.3%
ALSO HIGHER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Marqeta (MQ) down 31.6%
- Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) down 15.1%
- Celanese Corporation (CE) down 14.2%
- DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) down 12.6%
- Altice USA (ATUS) down 11.2%
- Hudson Technologies (HDSN) down 10.4%
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) down 10.1%
- Teradata (TDC) down 8.6%
- Glaukos (GKOS) down 7.8%
- Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) down 6.4%
- Tempus AI (TEM) down 5.9%
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) down 5.5%
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) down 5.3%
- Sensata (ST) down 5.0%
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) down 3.7%
- Diamonback Energy (FANG) down 2.5%
- Illumina (ILMN) down 2.3%
- Forward Air (FWRD) down 2.2%
- Hologic (HOLX) down 2.1%
