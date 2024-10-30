Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Root (ROOT) up 70.4%
- Remitly Global (RELY) up 21.8%
- Carvana (CVNA) up 20.0%
- Nextracker (NXT) up 16.3%
- Mister Car Wash (MCW) up 15.3%
- Confluent (CFLT) up 13.9%
- JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) up 13.3%
- Sprout Farmers (SFM) up 13.1%
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals. (DAWN) up 13.0%
- Teladoc (TDOC) up 12.2%
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) up 12.1%
- Lemonade. (LMND) up 10.6%
- Twilio (TWLO) up 10.5%
- Compass, Inc. (COMP) up 8.3%
- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) up 8.2%
- Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) up 7.9%
- Paycom Software (PAYC) up 7.6%
- Teekay (TK) up 7.1%
- Etsy (ETSY) up 7.0%
- Booking Holdings (BKNG) up 6.6%
- American Superconductor (AMSC) up 5.6%
- Valaris (VAL) up 5.6%
- Clorox (CLX) up 3.1%
- DoorDash (DASH) up 0.5%
- Starbucks (SBUX) up 0.2%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Aurora Innovation (AUR) down 14.0%
- Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) down 13.7%
- Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) down 12.6%
- Robinhood (HOOD) down 12.1%
- Roku (ROKU) down 11.6%
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) down 9.8%
- Universal Display (OLED) down 8.5%
- eBay (EBAY) down 8.2%
- Metlife (MET) down 7.1%
- MGM Resorts (MGM) down 5.8%
- Coinbase (COIN) down 4.5%
- Microsoft (MSFT) down 3.5%
- Meta Platforms (META) down 3.0%
