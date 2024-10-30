News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats

October 30, 2024 — 07:55 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Root (ROOT) up 70.4%
  • Remitly Global (RELY) up 21.8%
  • Carvana (CVNA) up 20.0%
  • Nextracker (NXT) up 16.3%
  • Mister Car Wash (MCW) up 15.3%
  • Confluent (CFLT) up 13.9%
  • JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) up 13.3%
  • Sprout Farmers (SFM) up 13.1%
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals. (DAWN) up 13.0%
  • Teladoc (TDOC) up 12.2%
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) up 12.1%
  • Lemonade. (LMND) up 10.6%
  • Twilio (TWLO) up 10.5%
  • Compass, Inc. (COMP) up 8.3%
  • Rush Street Interactive (RSI) up 8.2%
  • Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) up 7.9%
  • Paycom Software (PAYC) up 7.6% 
  • Teekay (TK) up 7.1%
  • Etsy (ETSY) up 7.0%
  • Booking Holdings (BKNG) up 6.6%
  • American Superconductor (AMSC) up 5.6%
  • Valaris (VAL) up 5.6%
  • Clorox (CLX) up 3.1%
  • DoorDash (DASH) up 0.5%
  • Starbucks (SBUX) up 0.2%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Aurora Innovation (AUR) down 14.0%
  • Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) down 13.7%
  • Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) down 12.6%
  • Robinhood (HOOD) down 12.1%
  • Roku (ROKU) down 11.6%
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) down 9.8%
  • Universal Display (OLED) down 8.5%
  • eBay (EBAY) down 8.2%
  • Metlife (MET) down 7.1%
  • MGM Resorts (MGM) down 5.8%
  • Coinbase (COIN) down 4.5%
  • Microsoft (MSFT) down 3.5%
  • Meta Platforms (META) down 3.0%

