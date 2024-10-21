News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide

October 21, 2024 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) up 10.9%
  • Zions Bancorporation (ZION) up 4.2%
  • SAP SE (SAP) up 3.3%
  • HealthStream (HSTM) up 1.9%
  • RLI Corp. (RLI) up 1.7% 

ALSO HIGHER –

  • iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) up 18.2% after FDA cleared design updates previously made to Zio AT device
  • Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) up 5.0% after Point 72 discloses 5.1% stake
  • Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 3.8% after WSJ report of JCP Investments stake

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Medpace Holdings (MEDP) down 10.8% 
  • ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) down 3.6%
  • Nucor (NUE) down 2.6%
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) down 2.4%
  • Hexcel (HXL) down 2.2%

ALSO LOWER –

  • DMC Global (BOOM) down 21.4% after cutting Q3 revenue guidance
  • NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) down 8.7% after equity offering
  • Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) down 4.4% after equity offering

