Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) up 10.9%
- Zions Bancorporation (ZION) up 4.2%
- SAP SE (SAP) up 3.3%
- HealthStream (HSTM) up 1.9%
- RLI Corp. (RLI) up 1.7%
ALSO HIGHER –
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) up 18.2% after FDA cleared design updates previously made to Zio AT device
- Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) up 5.0% after Point 72 discloses 5.1% stake
- Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 3.8% after WSJ report of JCP Investments stake
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Medpace Holdings (MEDP) down 10.8%
- ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) down 3.6%
- Nucor (NUE) down 2.6%
- Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) down 2.4%
- Hexcel (HXL) down 2.2%
ALSO LOWER –
- DMC Global (BOOM) down 21.4% after cutting Q3 revenue guidance
- NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) down 8.7% after equity offering
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) down 4.4% after equity offering
