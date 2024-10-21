Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

ALSO HIGHER –

iRhythm Technologies ( IRTC up 18.2% after FDA cleared design updates previously made to Zio AT device

up 18.2% after FDA cleared design updates previously made to Zio AT device Shoals Technologies Group ( SHLS up 5.0% after Point 72 discloses 5.1% stake

up 5.0% after Point 72 discloses 5.1% stake Cheesecake Factory ( CAKE up 3.8% after WSJ report of JCP Investments stake

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

ALSO LOWER –

