Closing Bell Movers: Live Nation jumps 6% after Q3 earnings beat

November 11, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS – 

  • Grab Holdings (GRAB) up 10.5%
  • Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) up 6.1%
  • Talos Energy (TALO) up 1.8%
  • IAC (IAC) up 1.4%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Crypto names continue momentum higher: MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 4.6%, Coinbase (COIN) up 2.4%, MARA Holding (MARA) up 2.4%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Team (TISI) down 25.6%
  • Angi (ANGI) down 10.1% 
  • Intevac (IVAC) down 9.1%
  • Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) down 6.1%
  • James River Group (JRVR) down 5.6%
  • American Vanguard (AVD) down 3.4%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Neurogene (NGNE) down 33.7% after  interim efficacy data from NGN-401 participants
  • Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) down 4% after equity offering

