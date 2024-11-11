Closing Bell Movers: Live Nation jumps 6% after Q3 earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Grab Holdings (GRAB) up 10.5%
- Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) up 6.1%
- Talos Energy (TALO) up 1.8%
- IAC (IAC) up 1.4%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Crypto names continue momentum higher: MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 4.6%, Coinbase (COIN) up 2.4%, MARA Holding (MARA) up 2.4%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Team (TISI) down 25.6%
- Angi (ANGI) down 10.1%
- Intevac (IVAC) down 9.1%
- Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) down 6.1%
- James River Group (JRVR) down 5.6%
- American Vanguard (AVD) down 3.4%
ALSO LOWER –
- Neurogene (NGNE) down 33.7% after interim efficacy data from NGN-401 participants
- Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) down 4% after equity offering
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GRAB:
- Grab Holdings reports Q3 EPS 1c vs. (2c) last year
- Grab Holdings raises FY24 revenue view to $2.76B-$2.78B from $2.70B-$2.75B
- Altimeter Growth options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings
- Grab (GRAB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Grab Holdings initiated with an Outperform at Daiwa
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.