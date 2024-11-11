Closing Bell Movers: Live Nation jumps 6% after Q3 earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

ALSO HIGHER –

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

ALSO LOWER –

Neurogene ( NGNE down 33.7% after interim efficacy data from NGN-401 participants

down 33.7% after interim efficacy data from NGN-401 participants Clearwater Analytics ( CWAN down 4% after equity offering

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GRAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.