Closing Bell Movers: Keysight up 9% after Q4 earnings beat

November 19, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. 

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • KORE Group Holdings (KORE) up 28.4%
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB) up 14.5%
  • Keysight Technologies (KEYS) up 8.8%
  • StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) up 7.3%
  • Varex Imaging (VREX) up 4.1%
  • La-Z-Boy (LZB) up 3.2%
  • AZEK Company (AZEK) up 2.2% 

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Sangamo Therapeutics. (SGMO) up 14.3% after FDA clearance of IND for ST-503 in iSFN
  • Flex Ltd. (FLEX) up 6.8% after entering S&P MidCap 400 index
  • Azenta (AZTA) up 5.1% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
  • AeroVironment (AVAV) up 4.9% after being upgraded to Buy at Jefferies

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Powell Industries (POWL) down 14.9%
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) down 13.1%
  • ZTO Express (ZTO) down 5.4%
  • XP Inc. (XP) down 4.1%

Read More on KORE:

