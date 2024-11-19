Closing Bell Movers: Keysight up 9% after Q4 earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

KORE Group Holdings ( KORE) up 28.4%

KORE) up 28.4% Dolby Laboratories ( DLB) up 14.5%

DLB) up 14.5% Keysight Technologies ( KEYS) up 8.8%

KEYS) up 8.8% StoneX Group Inc. ( SNEX) up 7.3%

SNEX) up 7.3% Varex Imaging ( VREX) up 4.1%

VREX) up 4.1% La-Z-Boy ( LZB) up 3.2%

LZB) up 3.2% AZEK Company ( AZEK) up 2.2%

ALSO HIGHER –

Sangamo Therapeutics. ( SGMO) up 14.3% after FDA clearance of IND for ST-503 in iSFN

SGMO) up 14.3% after FDA clearance of IND for ST-503 in iSFN Flex Ltd. ( FLEX) up 6.8% after entering S&P MidCap 400 index

FLEX) up 6.8% after entering S&P MidCap 400 index Azenta ( AZTA) up 5.1% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index

AZTA) up 5.1% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index AeroVironment ( AVAV) up 4.9% after being upgraded to Buy at Jefferies

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Powell Industries ( POWL) down 14.9%

POWL) down 14.9% Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS) down 13.1%

WKHS) down 13.1% ZTO Express ( ZTO) down 5.4%

ZTO) down 5.4% XP Inc. ( XP) down 4.1%

