Closing Bell Movers: Keysight up 9% after Q4 earnings beat

Check out this evening's top movers from around Wall Street
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- KORE Group Holdings (KORE) up 28.4%
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) up 14.5%
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS) up 8.8%
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) up 7.3%
- Varex Imaging (VREX) up 4.1%
- La-Z-Boy (LZB) up 3.2%
- AZEK Company (AZEK) up 2.2%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Sangamo Therapeutics. (SGMO) up 14.3% after FDA clearance of IND for ST-503 in iSFN
- Flex Ltd. (FLEX) up 6.8% after entering S&P MidCap 400 index
- Azenta (AZTA) up 5.1% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
- AeroVironment (AVAV) up 4.9% after being upgraded to Buy at Jefferies
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Powell Industries (POWL) down 14.9%
- Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) down 13.1%
- ZTO Express (ZTO) down 5.4%
- XP Inc. (XP) down 4.1%
