Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Dave (DAVE) up 33.5%
- Cava Group (CAVA) up 16.3%
- Natera (NTRA) up 14.0%
- The Honest Company (HNST) up 11.9%
- Viant Technology (DSP) up 11.5%
- Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) up 10.4%
- Spotify (SPOT) up 6.6%
- Topgolf Callaway (MODG) up 6.5%
- Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) up 3.8%
ALSO HIGHER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Vroom (VRM) down 38.1%
- Inseego (INSG) down 25.3%
- Groupon (GRPN) down 22.3%
- ZoomInfo (ZI) down 14.0%
- Rocket Companies (RKT) down 11.3%
- Rumble (RUM) down 10.0%
- MARA Holdings (MARA) down 9.2%
- Progyny (PGNY) down 8.6%
- SoundHound (SOUN) down 7.7%
- Instacart (CART) down 6.1%
- Amdocs (DOX) down 5.1%
- Skyworks (SWKS) down 3.0%
ALSO LOWER –
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) down 62.4% after Q3 pre-announcement
- Grid Dynamics (GDYN) down 5.9% after equity offering
