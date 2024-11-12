News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings

November 12, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Dave (DAVE) up 33.5%
  • Cava Group (CAVA) up 16.3%
  • Natera (NTRA) up 14.0%
  • The Honest Company (HNST) up 11.9%
  • Viant Technology (DSP) up 11.5%
  • Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) up 10.4%
  • Spotify (SPOT) up 6.6%
  • Topgolf Callaway (MODG) up 6.5%
  • Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) up 3.8%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) up 10.6% after finalizing VW JV

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Vroom (VRM) down 38.1%
  • Inseego (INSG) down 25.3%
  • Groupon (GRPN) down 22.3%
  • ZoomInfo (ZI) down 14.0%
  • Rocket Companies (RKT) down 11.3%
  • Rumble (RUM) down 10.0%
  • MARA Holdings (MARA) down 9.2%
  • Progyny (PGNY) down 8.6%
  • SoundHound (SOUN) down 7.7%
  • Instacart (CART) down 6.1%
  • Amdocs (DOX) down 5.1%
  • Skyworks (SWKS) down 3.0%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE) down 62.4% after Q3 pre-announcement
  • Grid Dynamics (GDYN) down 5.9% after equity offering

