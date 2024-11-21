Closing Bell Movers: Gap jumps 15% after Q3 earnings beat, guidance raise

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) up 22.7%
- Gap (GAP) up 15.2%
- Matthews International (MATW) up 11.7%
- Ross Stores (ROST) up 7.1%
- NetApp (NTAP) up 5.0%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Replimune (REPL) up 17.8% after disclosing FDA breakthrough therapy designation for RP1
- Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) up 10.7% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 5.4% in a snapback bounce following 16% decline in regular hours on Citron Research short call
- Texas Pacific Land (TPL) up 5.1% after entering S&P 500 index
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
ALSO LOWER –
- Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) down 7.7% after convertible debt offering
- BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) down 2.1% after CEO Lutnick nomination to U.S. Commerce Secretary
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ESTC:
- Elastic Reports Strong Q2 2025 and Leadership Change
- Elastic reports Q2 adjusted EPS 59c, consensus 38c
- Elastic sees Q3 adjusted EPS 46c-48c, consensus 41c
- Elastic raises FY25 EPS view to $1.68-$1.72 from $1.52-$1.56
- Elastic NV options imply 13.5% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.