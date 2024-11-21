Closing Bell Movers: Gap jumps 15% after Q3 earnings beat, guidance raise

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

ROST) up 7.1% NetApp ( NTAP) up 5.0%

ALSO HIGHER –

MSTR) up 5.4% in a snapback bounce following 16% decline in regular hours on Citron Research short call Texas Pacific Land ( TPL) up 5.1% after entering S&P 500 index

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Intuit ( INTU) down 5.6%

ALSO LOWER –

BTDR) down 7.7% after convertible debt offering BGC Group, Inc. ( BGC) down 2.1% after CEO Lutnick nomination to U.S. Commerce Secretary

