Closing Bell Movers: Gap jumps 15% after Q3 earnings beat, guidance raise

November 21, 2024 — 07:05 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Elastic N.V. (ESTC) up 22.7%
  • Gap (GAP) up 15.2%
  • Matthews International (MATW) up 11.7%
  • Ross Stores (ROST) up 7.1%
  • NetApp (NTAP) up 5.0%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Replimune (REPL) up 17.8% after disclosing FDA breakthrough therapy designation for RP1 
  • Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) up 10.7% after entering S&P SmallCap 600 index
  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) up 5.4% in a snapback bounce following 16% decline in regular hours on Citron Research short call
  • Texas Pacific Land (TPL) up 5.1% after entering S&P 500 index

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Intuit (INTU) down 5.6%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) down 7.7% after convertible debt offering
  • BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) down 2.1% after CEO Lutnick nomination to U.S. Commerce Secretary 

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.


