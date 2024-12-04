News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings

December 04, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) up 19.8%
  • Five Below (FIVE) up 12.6%
  • ChargePoint (CHPT) up 11.1%
  • IDT (IDT) up 6.8%
  • Sprinklr (CXM) up 6.5%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • nCino (NCNO) down 13.9%
  • SentinelOne (S) down 13.3%
  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) down 13.3%
  • Greif (GEF) down 7.0%
  • AeroVironment (AVAV) down 6.8%
  • PVH Corp. (PVH) down 6.7%
  • Synopsys (SNPS) down 6.6%

ALSO LOWER –

  • AudioEye (AEYE) down 11.6% after equity offering

