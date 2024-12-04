Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) up 19.8%
- Five Below (FIVE) up 12.6%
- ChargePoint (CHPT) up 11.1%
- IDT (IDT) up 6.8%
- Sprinklr (CXM) up 6.5%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- nCino (NCNO) down 13.9%
- SentinelOne (S) down 13.3%
- American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) down 13.3%
- Greif (GEF) down 7.0%
- AeroVironment (AVAV) down 6.8%
- PVH Corp. (PVH) down 6.7%
- Synopsys (SNPS) down 6.6%
ALSO LOWER –
