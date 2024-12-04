Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Verint Systems Inc. ( VRNT) up 19.8%

VRNT) up 19.8% Five Below ( FIVE) up 12.6%

FIVE) up 12.6% ChargePoint ( CHPT) up 11.1%

CHPT) up 11.1% IDT ( IDT) up 6.8%

IDT) up 6.8% Sprinklr ( CXM) up 6.5%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

nCino ( NCNO) down 13.9%

NCNO) down 13.9% SentinelOne (S) down 13.3%

American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO) down 13.3%

AEO) down 13.3% Greif ( GEF) down 7.0%

GEF) down 7.0% AeroVironment ( AVAV) down 6.8%

AVAV) down 6.8% PVH Corp. ( PVH) down 6.7%

PVH) down 6.7% Synopsys ( SNPS) down 6.6%

ALSO LOWER –

AudioEye ( AEYE) down 11.6% after equity offering

