Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat

October 24, 2024 — 07:20 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) up 13.1%
  • Deckers Outdoor (DECK) up 11.8%
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR) up 10.2%
  • Western Digital (WDC) up 8.4%
  • Skechers USA (SKX) up 5.4%
  • ResMed (RMD) up 5.4% 
  • L3Harris Technologies (LHX) up 4.2%
  • AppFolio (APPF) up 4.1% 
  • Capital One (COF) up 3.4%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Tapestry (TPR) up 13.9% as U.S. judge blocks merger with Capri (CPRI, down 44.9%)

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Coursera (COUR) down 17.7%
  • Olin (OLN) down 9.5%
  • Tronox (TROX) down 9.2%
  • Mohawk Industries (MHK) down 7.2%
  • Universal Health (UHS) down 6.5%
  • Edwards Lifesciences (EW) down 4.8%
  • Dexcom (DXCM) down 4.4%
  • iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) down 2.4%
  • Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) down 1.1%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Joby Aviation (JOBY) down 7.6% after equity offering

Read More on MGRC:

