Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) up 13.1%
- Deckers Outdoor (DECK) up 11.8%
- Digital Realty Trust (DLR) up 10.2%
- Western Digital (WDC) up 8.4%
- Skechers USA (SKX) up 5.4%
- ResMed (RMD) up 5.4%
- L3Harris Technologies (LHX) up 4.2%
- AppFolio (APPF) up 4.1%
- Capital One (COF) up 3.4%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Tapestry (TPR) up 13.9% as U.S. judge blocks merger with Capri (CPRI, down 44.9%)
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Coursera (COUR) down 17.7%
- Olin (OLN) down 9.5%
- Tronox (TROX) down 9.2%
- Mohawk Industries (MHK) down 7.2%
- Universal Health (UHS) down 6.5%
- Edwards Lifesciences (EW) down 4.8%
- Dexcom (DXCM) down 4.4%
- iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) down 2.4%
- Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) down 1.1%
ALSO LOWER –
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MGRC:
- McGrath reports Q3 EPS ex-items $1.87, two estimates $3.82
- McGrath sees FY24 revenue $910M-$920M, two estimates $858.64M
- MGRC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of October 14, 2024
- GM, Ford and Rivian downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.