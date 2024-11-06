Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- AppLovin (APP) up 28.6%
- Lyft (LYFT) up 20.6%
- Dutch Bros (BROS) up 16.8%
- Guardant Health (GH) up 14.8%
- Zillow (ZG) up 14.3%
- Freshworks (FRSH) up 12.4%
- MKS Instruments (MKSI) up 10.5%
- LegalZoom.com (LZ) up 9.2%
- Qualcomm (QCOM) up 7.0%
- HubSpot (HUBS) up 6.7%
- e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) up 6.6%
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) up 6.2%
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) up 5.6%
- McKesson (MCK) up 4.7%
- Take -Two (TTWO) up 3.8%
- Gilead (GILD) up 2.7%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Wolfspeed (WOLF) down 27.9%
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) down 21.6%
- Match Group (MTCH) down 13.6%
- Corteva (CTVA) down 10.5%
- MercadoLibre (MELI) down 9.3%
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) down 9.3%
- Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) down 7.9%
- DoubleVerify (DV) down 7.8%
- Duolingo (DUOL) down 7.4%
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) down 6.7%
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) down 5.2%
- ARM (ARM) down 5.1%
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) down 5.0%
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) down 3.8%
- Sarepta (SRPT) down 2.7%
