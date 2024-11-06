News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat

November 06, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • AppLovin (APP) up 28.6%
  • Lyft (LYFT) up 20.6%
  • Dutch Bros (BROS) up 16.8%
  • Guardant Health (GH) up 14.8%
  • Zillow (ZG) up 14.3%
  • Freshworks (FRSH) up 12.4%
  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) up 10.5%
  • LegalZoom.com (LZ) up 9.2%
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) up 7.0%
  • HubSpot (HUBS) up 6.7%
  •  e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) up 6.6%
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) up 6.2%
  • Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) up 5.6%
  • McKesson (MCK) up 4.7%
  • Take -Two (TTWO) up 3.8%
  • Gilead (GILD) up 2.7%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) down 27.9%
  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) down 21.6%
  • Match Group (MTCH) down 13.6%
  • Corteva (CTVA) down 10.5%
  • MercadoLibre (MELI) down 9.3%
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) down 9.3%
  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) down 7.9%
  • DoubleVerify (DV) down 7.8%
  • Duolingo (DUOL) down 7.4%
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) down 6.7%
  • Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) down 5.2%
  • ARM (ARM) down 5.1%
  • Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) down 5.0%
  • TripAdvisor (TRIP) down 3.8%
  • Sarepta (SRPT) down 2.7%

Read More on APP:

