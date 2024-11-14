News & Insights

Closing Bell Movers: Applied Materials down 6% after earnings, guidance

November 14, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS – 

  • Gain Therapeutics (GANX) up 20.3%
  • Despegar.com. (DESP) up 12.4%
  • Origin Materials (ORGN) up 8.8%
  • Natural Gas Services (NGS) up 6.6%
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) up 4.8%
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) up 3.1%
  • Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) up 2.9%

ALSO HIGHER –

  • Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) up 7.6% as Berkshire discloses new stake
  • Pool Corporation (POOL) up 6.0% as Berkshire discloses new stake

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) down 22.0%
  • IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) down 17.1%
  • AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) down 16.6%
  • Digimarc (DMRC) down 10.4% 
  • Oklo  (OKLO) down 10.4%
  • Fluent (FLNT) down 7.3%
  • Applied Materials (AMAT) down 5.9%
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) down 4.7%
  • Globant S.A. (GLOB) down 4.7%
  • Motorsport Games (MSGM) down 3.9%
  • Celcuity (CELC) down 3.7% 

