Closing Bell Movers: Applied Materials down 6% after earnings, guidance

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Gain Therapeutics (GANX) up 20.3%
- Despegar.com. (DESP) up 12.4%
- Origin Materials (ORGN) up 8.8%
- Natural Gas Services (NGS) up 6.6%
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) up 4.8%
- HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) up 3.1%
- Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) up 2.9%
ALSO HIGHER –
- Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) up 7.6% as Berkshire discloses new stake
- Pool Corporation (POOL) up 6.0% as Berkshire discloses new stake
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) down 22.0%
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) down 17.1%
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) down 16.6%
- Digimarc (DMRC) down 10.4%
- Oklo (OKLO) down 10.4%
- Fluent (FLNT) down 7.3%
- Applied Materials (AMAT) down 5.9%
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) down 4.7%
- Globant S.A. (GLOB) down 4.7%
- Motorsport Games (MSGM) down 3.9%
- Celcuity (CELC) down 3.7%
