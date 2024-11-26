Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

Ambarella ( AMBA) up 22.1%

AMBA) up 22.1% Urban Outfitters ( URBN) up 8.3%

URBN) up 8.3% Nutanix ( NTNX) up 3%

NTNX) up 3% Arrowhead ( ARWR) up 0.7%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Workday ( WDAY) down 10.9%

WDAY) down 10.9% Dell Technologies ( DELL) down 10.5%

DELL) down 10.5% HP Inc. ( HPQ) down 8%

HPQ) down 8% Crowdstrike ( CRWD) down 6.4%

