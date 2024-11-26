Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Ambarella (AMBA) up 22.1%
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) up 8.3%
- Nutanix (NTNX) up 3%
- Arrowhead (ARWR) up 0.7%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Workday (WDAY) down 10.9%
- Dell Technologies (DELL) down 10.5%
- HP Inc. (HPQ) down 8%
- Crowdstrike (CRWD) down 6.4%
