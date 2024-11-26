News & Insights

AMBA

Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings

November 26, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Ambarella (AMBA) up 22.1%
  • Urban Outfitters (URBN) up 8.3%
  • Nutanix (NTNX) up 3%
  • Arrowhead (ARWR) up 0.7%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Workday (WDAY) down 10.9%
  • Dell Technologies (DELL) down 10.5%
  • HP Inc. (HPQ) down 8%
  • Crowdstrike (CRWD) down 6.4%

