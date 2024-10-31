Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Pro-Dex (PDEX) up 45.1%
- Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) up 12.5%
- Atlassian (TEAM) up 16.6%
- Intel (INTC) up 8.2%
- MasTec (MTZ) up 8.2%
- Amazon (AMZN) up 5.7%
- LendingTree (TREE) up 5.1%
- SkyWest (SKYW) up 1.4%
ALSO HIGHER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) down 8.3%
- Fox Factory (FOXF) down 7.9%
- RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) down 5.6%
- Avis Budget Group (CAR) down 1.8%
- Apple (AAPL) down 1.6%
