Closing Bell Movers: Alphabet up over 5% on Q3 earnings beat

October 29, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.  

HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Reddit (RDDT) up 24.0%
  • Snap (SNAP) up 9.5%
  • Mercury General (MCY) up 6.3%
  • Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 6.1%
  • Alphabet (GOOG) up 5.6%
  • Udemy. (UDMY) up 4.0%
  • Electronic Arts (EA) up 2.0%
  • Visa (V) up 1.7%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Qorvo (QRVO) down 15.4%
  • O-I Glass (OI) down 14.0% 
  • AMD (AMD) down 7.5%
  • 10x Genomics (TXG) down 7.0%
  • First Solar (FSLR) down 6.0%
  • DaVita Inc. (DVA) down 5.3%
  • Caesars (CZR) down 4.6%
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) down 4.5%

ALSO LOWER –

  • Thryv Holdings (THRY) down 10.6% after equity offering, acquisition of Keap

