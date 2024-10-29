Closing Bell Movers: Alphabet up over 5% on Q3 earnings beat

Check out this evening’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS –
- Reddit (RDDT) up 24.0%
- Snap (SNAP) up 9.5%
- Mercury General (MCY) up 6.3%
- Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 6.1%
- Alphabet (GOOG) up 5.6%
- Udemy. (UDMY) up 4.0%
- Electronic Arts (EA) up 2.0%
- Visa (V) up 1.7%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Qorvo (QRVO) down 15.4%
- O-I Glass (OI) down 14.0%
- AMD (AMD) down 7.5%
- 10x Genomics (TXG) down 7.0%
- First Solar (FSLR) down 6.0%
- DaVita Inc. (DVA) down 5.3%
- Caesars (CZR) down 4.6%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) down 4.5%
