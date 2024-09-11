A Closer Look at Zscaler's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,546 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $344,035.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $180.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.4 $10.15 $10.4 $155.00 $132.1K 166 128 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.25 $5.05 $5.25 $155.00 $66.5K 340 138 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.02 $2.0 $2.0 $162.50 $41.0K 255 220 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.9 $38.5 $39.04 $150.00 $39.0K 133 10 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.6 $38.5 $39.0 $150.00 $39.0K 133 20

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Present Market Standing of Zscaler Currently trading with a volume of 1,024,810, the ZS's price is up by 2.42%, now at $159.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. What The Experts Say On Zscaler

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $218.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $195. In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $195. An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $220. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $250. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

