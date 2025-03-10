A Closer Look at Yum Brands's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in YUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Yum Brands. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $231,695, and 3 are calls, amounting to $134,500.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $170.0 for Yum Brands, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Yum Brands options trades today is 716.75 with a total volume of 1,859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Yum Brands's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Yum Brands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $10.8 $10.9 $155.00 $49.0K 595 83 YUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.0 $3.2 $170.00 $45.1K 1.9K 733 YUM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $10.1 $7.2 $8.71 $160.00 $43.8K 7 50 YUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $10.9 $10.9 $155.00 $40.3K 595 38 YUM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.3 $6.65 $165.00 $33.2K 355 251

About Yum Brands

Yum Brands is a US-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (31,981 global units at year-end 2024), Pizza Hut (20,225 units), Taco Bell (8,757 units), and Habit Burger & Grill (nearly 400 units). With more than $65 billion in 2024 systemwide sales, the firm is the second-largest restaurant company in the world behind McDonald's ($131 billion), ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($44 billion) and Starbucks ($30 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, spun out in 2016, after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity. Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Yum Brands, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Yum Brands With a trading volume of 1,766,194, the price of YUM is down by -2.97%, reaching $157.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. Expert Opinions on Yum Brands

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $162.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Yum Brands with a target price of $160. * An analyst from TD Securities persists with their Hold rating on Yum Brands, maintaining a target price of $164. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Yum Brands with a target price of $148. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Yum Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

