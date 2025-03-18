A Closer Look at XPeng's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XPEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for XPeng. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $150,960, and 5 are calls, amounting to $276,030.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $35.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in XPeng's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to XPeng's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

XPeng Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.73 $3.0 $35.00 $114.0K 6.6K 404 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.35 $5.83 $18.00 $58.2K 277 100 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.45 $3.15 $3.3 $19.00 $46.2K 1.0K 145 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.5 $22.00 $45.0K 902 337 XPEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.5 $4.15 $4.31 $22.00 $43.0K 902 227

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

XPeng's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 6,931,461, the XPEV's price is down by -8.73%, now at $22.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for XPeng

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.5.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $18. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $29.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest XPeng options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

