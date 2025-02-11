A Closer Look at Wynn Resorts's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $329,568, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $329,038.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $90.0 for Wynn Resorts, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wynn Resorts's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wynn Resorts's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $72.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.05 $12.5 $12.5 $85.00 $250.0K 284 200 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.15 $11.95 $11.95 $80.00 $119.5K 0 100 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $75.00 $82.5K 825 3 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $20.35 $19.55 $20.02 $90.00 $40.0K 208 20 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.96 $1.83 $1.83 $72.50 $39.5K 287 233

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wynn Resorts, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,034,070, the price of WYNN is down -1.7% at $77.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wynn Resorts options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

