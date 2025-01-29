A Closer Look at Wynn Resorts's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $134,220 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,373,121.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $77.5 and $100.0 for Wynn Resorts, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 722.71 with a total volume of 2,473.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $77.5 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.1 $15.85 $80.00 $317.0K 421 200 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $13.7 $15.56 $80.00 $311.2K 421 445 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.15 $8.9 $9.05 $95.00 $181.0K 686 1 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.86 $80.00 $137.2K 681 200 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.75 $6.3 $6.75 $80.00 $135.5K 681 400

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wynn Resorts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Wynn Resorts With a volume of 944,808, the price of WYNN is down -0.02% at $84.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

