A Closer Look at Wells Fargo's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $459,983 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,644,858.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $105.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.62 $2.58 $2.6 $77.50 $1.0M 10.1K 4.1K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.65 $1.63 $1.65 $80.00 $430.2K 15.4K 2.6K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.25 $9.05 $9.05 $72.50 $161.9K 793 179 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.15 $29.35 $29.97 $105.00 $149.8K 100 50 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $5.1 $4.9 $4.92 $80.00 $98.4K 222 200

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,445,834, with WFC's price up by 1.14%, positioned at $75.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $79.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $77.

