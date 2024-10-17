A Closer Look at Wells Fargo's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $657,841, and 33 were calls, valued at $4,585,110.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $80.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.2 $13.8 $55.00 $713.4K 22.9K 2.2K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $13.55 $13.6 $55.00 $466.4K 22.9K 1.3K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $55.00 $360.6K 22.9K 3.6K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.65 $13.8 $55.00 $256.6K 22.9K 2.9K WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.45 $12.9 $13.7 $55.00 $254.8K 22.9K 1.1K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,560,707, the price of WFC is up 1.1% at $64.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $63.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $67. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Neutral rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $61. * In a positive move, an analyst from Phillip Securities has upgraded their rating to Accumulate and adjusted the price target to $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wells Fargo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

