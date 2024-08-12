A Closer Look at Walmart's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 28 are puts, totaling $1,740,332, and 13 are calls, amounting to $622,758.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $51.67 to $75.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 5135.04 with a total volume of 37,769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $51.67 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.48 $0.47 $0.47 $64.00 $199.7K 7.9K 2.5K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.2 $1.18 $1.2 $67.50 $170.5K 5.6K 1.1K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.74 $2.74 $2.74 $67.50 $109.6K 5.2K 487 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $73.00 $94.0K 3 801 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $4.65 $4.65 $4.65 $73.00 $93.0K 3 401

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Current Position of Walmart With a trading volume of 11,841,307, the price of WMT is up by 1.38%, reaching $68.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $79.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $75. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $82. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $80. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $74. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $86.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

