A Closer Look at Walmart's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $276,589 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $351,665.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $61.67 to $75.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $61.67 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.3 $9.25 $9.25 $61.67 $193.3K 3.3K 209 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $63.33 $125.5K 7.4K 164 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.95 $6.9 $6.9 $75.00 $53.1K 1.0K 231 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.95 $6.85 $6.88 $75.00 $52.9K 1.0K 462 WMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $6.95 $6.85 $6.87 $75.00 $52.8K 1.0K 154

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,290,084, with WMT's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $68.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $86. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $81. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $71. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $82. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

