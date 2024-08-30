A Closer Look at Visa's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Visa (NYSE:V), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in V usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Visa. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $66,595, and 6 are calls, amounting to $375,494.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $290.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 928.57 with a total volume of 2,194.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.5 $8.25 $8.5 $270.00 $130.9K 1.7K 179 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $290.00 $77.7K 1.5K 173 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $280.00 $54.0K 323 151 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $280.00 $50.2K 323 303 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $267.50 $38.9K 37 541

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Visa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,161,505, with V's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $275.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 53 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $320.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.