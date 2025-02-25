A Closer Look at Viking Therapeutics's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $453,915 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $500,554.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.2 $35.00 $160.5K 1.3K 297 VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.43 $1.42 $1.42 $25.00 $142.1K 216 1.0K VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.43 $1.44 $25.00 $141.6K 216 2.6K VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.05 $0.99 $1.05 $35.00 $105.0K 6.0K 199 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.46 $1.46 $25.00 $57.1K 216 2.6K

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Viking Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,281,250, the price of VKTX is down by -3.94%, reaching $28.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Viking Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

