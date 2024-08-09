A Closer Look at Viking Therapeutics's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,850 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $325,150.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $85.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Viking Therapeutics stands at 1630.57, with a total volume reaching 975.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Viking Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $8.1 $7.1 $7.6 $85.00 $152.0K 104 200 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $24.7 $23.3 $24.0 $40.00 $60.0K 92 25 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.6 $9.8 $50.00 $33.3K 869 36 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.0 $3.2 $70.00 $32.0K 7.0K 18 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.95 $2.65 $2.8 $70.00 $28.0K 7.0K 547

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 1,102,817, with VKTX's price up by 0.76%, positioned at $56.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. Expert Opinions on Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.0.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $118. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

