A Closer Look at Victoria's Secret's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Victoria's Secret.

Looking at options history for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $959,200 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,619,099.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $25.0 for Victoria's Secret, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Victoria's Secret's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Victoria's Secret's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Victoria's Secret Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.85 $1.86 $15.00 $930.0K 5.4K 5.0K VSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.25 $19.00 $425.0K 5.4K 1.0K VSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.1 $3.25 $21.00 $373.7K 62 24 VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.6 $15.00 $264.1K 4.3K 980 VSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.45 $2.3 $2.35 $20.00 $117.5K 6.6K 965

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Victoria's Secret, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Victoria's Secret Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,121,742, with VSCO's price up by 3.68%, positioned at $21.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Victoria's Secret

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Victoria's Secret with a target price of $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Victoria's Secret with a target price of $23. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Victoria's Secret, maintaining a target price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Victoria's Secret options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

